HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Vaccinate Your Furry Friends 06-24-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for  WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Vaccinate Your Furry Friends

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

HOUR OF CODE – 6 p.m. Introduction to computer science for teens to de-mystify ‘code’, show anyone can learn basics to be a make, creator, innovator. Teen must have adult chaperone during Zoom meeting with Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/06/24/4-h-virtual-statewide-hour-of-code-app-building for info.

