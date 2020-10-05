HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Tour Of Albrecht Durer Master Prints Exhibit 10-06-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Children aged 2-8 join Ms. Kathryn on Facebook Live for reading, singing, more all on outer space. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

ART TALK – 2 p.m. ‘Winslow Homer Watercolors and The Secrets Uncovered During Conservation’ discussion with curator Mary Alexander. Learn about techniques, materials, methods by the artist. Then learn how the museum conserves the works. Free Zoom conference. Presented by Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar