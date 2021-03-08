HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Voices Of The Game Celebrates Women’s History Month 03-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 9

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Celebrate Women’s History month. Join Jenny Dalton on Zoom to discuss her baseball career, and her experience in the Colorado Silver Bullets as well as her part in the 2010 USA Women’s Baseball team in Venezuela when they brought home the Bronze medal. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-starting-nine-al-west?date=0

COVID-19 UPDATE – Noon. Learn about COVID-19 vaccines and variants with Douglas Rahner, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Family Health Network of Central New York. Learn the state of the Pandemic locally/nationally, risks/benefits of the vaccine, what the variants mean for your and your family, and why the vaccine is not the end of social distancing. Presented by New York StateWide Senior Action Council. 800-333-4374 or visit www.facebook.com/NYStateWide

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate International Women’s Day. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

MANAGEMENT SERIES – 6 – 8 p.m. Own, care for, or just love horses? Take this series of 5 courses to learn all about how to care for them. Cost, $10/class. First session learn about horse basics for new or prospective horse owners. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/09/march-madness-equine-management-series

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu