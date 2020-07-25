HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Voices Of The Game To Honor Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter 07-26-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 26

BASEBALL – Noon. Virtual Voices of the Game to honor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee Derek Jeter. Learn more about how the Yankees 5 world series titles with Jeter as the shortstop in every season. Jeter will be joined by fellow Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre reflecting on their teams and the moments that shaped a dynasty. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Ted-Simmons?date=0 for details.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by saxophone quintet from central New York, Saxalicious. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. ‘Open House: 35 Historic Upstate New York Homes’ presentation of new book by Chuck D’Imperio. Explore the houses both famous and unknown of upstate New York and the colorful people who lived there. The Swart-Wilcox House Musuem, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for schedule updates.

MUSIC – 1 p.m. Dust off your instrument and join Robin Seletsky to ‘Learn A Klezmer Tune’ each Sunday. All levels welcome, registration required. 607-222-5687 or visit robinseletsky.com/livestreams/ for info.