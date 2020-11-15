By: Larissa Ryan  11/15/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Volunteer For Thanksgiving Dinner 11-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Volunteer For Thanksgiving Dinner 11-16-20

 11/15/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Volunteer For Thanksgiving Dinner

14-19eventspage

VOLUNTEER – Last day to register to help with The Lords Table Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Cooks, Drivers, Food Prep, Serving, & Clean-up needed. Presented by The Lords Table. Call 607-226-1785 to sign-up.

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code