HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Volunteer For Thanksgiving Dinner 11-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

VOLUNTEER – Last day to register to help with The Lords Table Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Cooks, Drivers, Food Prep, Serving, & Clean-up needed. Presented by The Lords Table. Call 607-226-1785 to sign-up.

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.