11/21/2021
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Webinar ‘The Assassination of JFK – 58 Years Later’ 11-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Webinar ‘The Assassination
of JFK – 58 Years Later’

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “The Assassination of John F. Kennedy – 58 Years Later” with Washington DC History Center. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

