HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: What Happened to the Songs of the Erie Canal? 06-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 10

NEW YORK HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Learn about the culture and music from when the Erie canal connected Buffalo to New York City in video ‘Where Did the Songs Go? The Musical Legacy of the Historic Erie Canal Part 1.’ Part 2 will debut June 17. Presented by the Arkell Museum, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Longtime baseball writer, executive, and TV producer Marty Appel will discuss his career with the hall of fame, from his work with the Yankees to his time in the Commissioners office. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-marty-appel?date=0

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/