HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Writers Salon Online 10-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Open mic followed by presentation by Poets Vicki Whicker & Lisa Wujnovich. Free, open to public. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 10/tour. Cost, $15/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

THEATER – 7 p.m. The Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theater presents new Broadway hit musical ‘A Bronx Tale’ based on the book by Chazz Palminteri. Follows a boy who must navigate the bronx between the gangsters, his father, and finding young love. General admission, $13. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. Visit tritown.booktix.com for tickets.