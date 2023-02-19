HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PRESIDENTS DAY

HUMAN RIGHTS—9-11 p.m. Enjoy a screening of “Clarissa’s Battle,” as seen at the 2023 Human Rights Film Festival, about single mother and organizer Clarissa Doutherd as she builds a coalition with other parents to lobby for child care and early education funds, desperately needed by low- and middle-income parents and children across the U.S. Free, open to all. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in-person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of Philly burger on a bun, baked beans, broccoli and apple pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHAIR YOGA—2-3 p.m. Join certified yoga instructor Wanda Hunt for this chair yoga class. All fitness levels welcome. Cost is a food donation to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Scheduled for each Monday through 3/13. Held at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/