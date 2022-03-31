Hartwick College artist-in-residence

Hartwick College welcomes printmaker as artist-in-residence

Hartwick College’s Department of Art and Art History welcomes print artist Emily L.R. Adams as Round House Press’s artist-in-residence, on campus from April 6-12.

The college’s professors of printmaking, letterpress/book arts, and photography founded Round House Press in the 1980s; each RHP project invites an artist-in-residence to work in the studio alongside students with the printmaking professor. Students in Katharine Kreisher’s Round House Press class will act as print assistants to Ms. Adams, developing a series monoprints using “safe” Akua inks; several of the prints will become part of the Round House Press portion of the Fine Arts Collection at the college’s Yager Museum.

As part of the residency, Ms. Adams delivers a lecture on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in Room 138 of the Anderson Center for the Arts, as well as a print-signing and exhibition on Tuesday, April 12, from 3 – 5 p.m. in the Hallway Gallery, second floor, outside Room 229 in the Anderson Center. Both events are open to the public. Professor Kreisher also can make appointments at other times for individuals and groups to meet the artist and observe her while she works.

Ms. Adams is a multi-media print and installation artist living in Olympia, Washington, where she teaches interdisciplinary printmaking and drawing at The Evergreen State College and St. Martin’s University. Her work explores the influences of historic gender binaries and the impact on social mobilities for women. Her piece Looking Glass, for example, is about the depiction of women posing for commercial pin-up photography during a time when work for women was not as prevalent and supported. The metal plates on which the photographs are printed were former serving vessels, which now become frames around the photographic images, suggesting objectification of the women.

The Round House Press artist-in-residence program is supported by a grant from the Foreman Institute for the Creative and Performing Arts. For additional information, e-mail Professor Katharine Kreisher at kreisherk@hartwick.edu.