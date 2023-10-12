Helios Care Seeks Nominations for Matsuo Award

DR. YOSHIRO MATSUO}

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Helios Care has announced a new award honoring founder and former volunteer medical director Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo.

Forty years ago, Dr. Matsuo and three other community leaders met at A.O. Fox Hospital to discuss the need for hospice services within the region. In a matter of months, this group founded and organized Catskill Area Hospice, known today as Helios Care.

Dr. Matsuo was not only one of the organization’s original founders but served as its medical director on a volunteer basis for 25 years. Prior to beginning his medical career in the Oneonta area, Dr. Matsuo served on active duty in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Valley Forge Army Hospital, where he primarily treated wounded combat veterans returning from Vietnam. Upon discharge from active duty, Dr. Matsuo remained in the U.S. Army reserves for 20 years, retiring as a colonel.

At the same time that he was bringing hospice care to the area and serving his country, Dr. Matsuo practiced as a respected physician in the Oneonta area for more than 50 years.

In recognition of Dr. Matsuo’s commitment to the presence of hospice care within our area, his service to the country and his provision of medical care to countless citizens in our regional communities for over half a century, Helios Care has established in his honor the “Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award.”

This award honoring Dr. Matsuo will be an annual award made up of both a generous cash award as well as perpetual recognition on a plaque on display in the Helios Care offices. The award has been established in recognition of Dr. Matsuo’s compassion, kindness, leadership, benevolence and selfless service to the residents of our communities.

Any person who lives or works in Delaware, Otsego or Schoharie counties and strives to assist people in need in any capacity, and who consistently demonstrates the qualities exhibited by Dr. Matsuo, is eligible for nomination. The award recipient can serve people in any discipline.

The first winner of the Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award will be announced in December of this year as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of Helios Care. Helios Care is seeking nominations of persons who consistently work to help other people and do so in a compassionate and selfless manner.

There is a one-page nomination form which must be completed. It can be found on the Helios Care website, www. Helioscare.org. Those wishing to receive the nomination form can also contact Kathryn Dailey at Helios Care at (607) 432–6773, extension 212, or via e-mail at Kathryn.dailey@helioscare.org.

Completed nomination forms can be mailed to Kathryn Dailey, Director of Development, Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, New York 13820, sent electronically to Kathryn.dailey@helioscare.org, or dropped off at the Helios Care offices during regular hours.

The deadline for completed nomination forms is October 31, 2023. For additional information, contact Dailey.