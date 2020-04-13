Helios To Open Conversation On Care In Time Of COVID-19

ONEONTA – Helios Care will offer “Start The Conversation: Thinking and Talking About Future Healthcare Decisions,” a virtual presentation, on Thursday, April 23, National Healthcare Decisions Day.

The online presentation will begin at 2 p.m. To register, click here

“During this challenging time, it becomes even more important to have the conversation to make sure you get the care you want if and when you need it,” said Kelly McGraw, Helios Care director of access.

Members of the Helios Care team will lead you through the most important decisions to make today, how to start the conversation with loved ones, and how to provide peace of mind for you and your family.

In addition to McGraw, the presenters are:

• Gail P. Ciccarello, ACHPN, Palliative Care nurse practitioner

• Alisha Rule, LCSW-R, ACHP-SW, director of Family Support Services

• Tammy Christman, director of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services

“We can’t control how this pandemic will affect each of us but there are ways we can be prepared— both for ourselves and the people we care about,” said Ciccarello. “We can take the time to make sure they know what matters most to us and who will speak for us if we’re unable to speak for ourselves.”