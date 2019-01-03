  Henry Quackenbush, 82; After Retiring, Enjoyed Camp On Afton Lake

ONEONTA – Henry L. Quackenbush, Jr., a New York Telephone employee who enjoyed retirement at his Afton Lake camp, passed away at home on Dec. 30, 2018.

He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Oneonta, the son of Henry and Eloise (Congdon) Quackenbush.

Hank was a graduate of Oneonta High School, Class of 1955. He married Carolyn Bossio on Aug. 16, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta.

He retired from NY Tel in 1991.

After retirement, he and Carol purchased a camp on Afton Lake where he enjoyed swimming, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and relaxing on the deck.

His happiest times were when he was with family. He was known for his sense of humor and infectious laugh. Hank was a hard-working man who was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he was needed. He was a loving husband and father and family always came first.

He is survived by his wife, Carol of 59 years; his two sons, David (Michelle Shultis) and Mark (Janet); his daughter, Kristin (Tom) Goodrich. He will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters, Brittany, Macey, Drue and Bryn. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Bobnick and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Leslie and sister-in-law, Helen and his sister, Arleen Scanlon.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

Interment will be at a later date.

Donations in loving memory of Hank may be sent to the Oneonta Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com