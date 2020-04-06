Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Here’s a Cocktail Party Everybody Can Go To – In Their Own Home Here’s a Cocktail Party Everybody Can Go To – In Their Own Home 04/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People GIVE THANKS, THEN GIVE A TOAST! Here’s a Cocktail Party Everybody Can Go To – In Our Own Homes You’re invited to a cocktail party — in your own home!! Vera Talevi of Cooperstown, formerly of Oneonta, thought up the idea Sunday morning: To have everyone pause in their own living rooms at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in solidarity in the face of the coronavirus threat. As related in the invitation, standing or kneeling, say a prayer. Then sit in your most comfortable chair and think about all the good things that have happened in your life. (Cocktail optional!) Mrs. Talevi said she emailed the “invitation” to everyone on her e-mail list – some 80 addresses — and some people have told her they’ve forwarded it to all of their email contacts. What if Otsego County had an e-cocktail party, and everyone came! Interesting possibility.