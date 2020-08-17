By: Libby Cudmore  08/17/2020  10:26 am
Herzig To Students: House Parties Could Result In $1,000 Fine

CLICK HERE FOR TEXT OF HERZIG LETTER

Mayor To Students:

House Parties Could

Result In $1,000 Fine

ONEONTA – College students who host house parties could face criminal charges and fines up to $1,000, according to a letter Mayor Gary Herzig has written to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students.

“The virus doesn’t care where you are,” he wrote. “The virus doesn’t respect boundaries or property lines. It is happy to infect you wherever you are.”

Gatherings, whether indoor or outdoor, could be subject to the $1,000 if Oneonta Police deem them a public health violation. “Enforcement will be strict,” Herzig warned.

 

 

