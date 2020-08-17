Herzig To Students: House Parties Could Result In $1,000 Fine

ONEONTA – College students who host house parties could face criminal charges and fines up to $1,000, according to a letter Mayor Gary Herzig has written to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students.

“The virus doesn’t care where you are,” he wrote. “The virus doesn’t respect boundaries or property lines. It is happy to infect you wherever you are.”

Gatherings, whether indoor or outdoor, could be subject to the $1,000 if Oneonta Police deem them a public health violation. “Enforcement will be strict,” Herzig warned.