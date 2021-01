ONEONTA – Reviewing a COVID-embattled year, Gary Herzig will deliver his annual State of the City address at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the regularly scheduled meeting of Common Council.

Herzig’s address will focus on how the city is preparing to turn the corner from “Survive” to “Thrive” in 2021.

The speech and the Council meeting can be viewed by the public at the City’s YouTube page.