Last year’s Festival of Lights featured this festive holiday train. (Photo courtesy of Hill City Celebrations)

Hill City Celebrations To Host Festival of Lights, First Night

ONEONTA—Hill City Celebrations is gearing up for the 2023 holiday season, hosting the fourth annual Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park from December 16 through January 1. On December 31, Oneonta’s beloved New Year’s Eve celebration will return to the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, offering free entertainment and refreshments for the whole family from 5-8:30 p.m.

Opening night celebration for the Festival of Lights—sponsored by Five Star Subaru—begins at sunset on Saturday, December 16. All are invited to enjoy the first lighting, hot cocoa, popcorn, Cosmic Karma Fire performers, and visitors from the North Pole, including Santa Claus. The festival will run every night through January 1, 2024. Admission is free and all are welcome to drive through Neahwa Park to enjoy nearly 40 light displays from area organizations and businesses.

“Hill City Celebrations is thrilled to offer two of Oneonta’s treasured holiday traditions again this season,” said Connie Herzig, chair of the Hill City Celebrations Board of Directors. “The Festival of Lights gets bigger and better every year. Plus, our First Night celebration at the Foothills has been a staple of our area’s New Year’s Eve festivities for years. Hill City Celebrations was founded as First Night Oneonta, and we are honored to continue this event as a tribute to our organization’s establishment and carry on this safe, free, family-friendly party for our community.”

Hill City Celebrations’ First Night event on New Year’s Eve at the Foothills is free and will feature complimentary pizza, ice cream, and refreshments. First Night will include performances from local musical groups and other entertainers, children’s activities, juggling, balloon art, face-painting, the Hill City Ice Queen, and more.

Both the Festival of Lights and the First Night New Year’s Eve celebration are being made possible by generous donations from many local businesses and individuals, including Five Star Subaru, LEAF, Cleinman Charitable Trust, and others.

Those interested in building a display for the Festival of Lights should e-mail firstnightoneonta@gmail.com. Display set-up for participating organizations begins December 7.

Hill City Celebrations is also seeking volunteers to assist in its mission to promote safe, substance-free, family-friendly events that support arts and culture. E-mail firstnightoneonta@gmail.com or visit hillcitycelebrations.com/festival-of-lights for more details.

From Hill City Celebrations

