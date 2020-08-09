Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Historian’s Research Concludes: Susan B. Anthony Was Here Historian’s Research Concludes: Susan B. Anthony Was Here 08/09/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Historian Tells Crowd Susan B. Anthony Was Here Otsego Town Historian Sharon Stuart told the gathered crowd at the Swart-Wilcox House that while doing research in the basement of the NYSHA libraries, she found a small item detailing a talk by suffragette Susan B. Anthony at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown in February 1855. The talk, she said, was not noted in any other research done on Anthony’s life, including the 16 volume research project done by Rutgers University. Stuart, who writes the history columns for the Hometown Oneonta/The Freeman’s Journal, presented this afternoon as part of the Swart-Wilcox House’s weekly Summer Series. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)