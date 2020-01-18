Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Holiday Lanes Hosts Rigas Bowling Lessons For 2nd Year Holiday Lanes Hosts Rigas Bowling Lessons For 2nd Year 01/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Holiday Lanes Hosts Rigas Bowling Lessons For 2nd Year Anton Jenkins, Oneonta, throws his ball down the lan at Holiday Lanes in Oneonta on Saturday afternoon as he and 20 other kids took part in bowling lessons under the instruction of coach Art Rigas and Bruce Hopkins. The lessons are once a week for 10 weeks and kids can join anytime until March 28. “This is the second year we are offering this.” said Rigas, “They seem to have a lot of fun and I see a lot of smiles.” Cost is $10 per child and includes shoes and 3 games. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com