Home Sweet Home

Entries are flooding in for this year’s annual Gingerbread House competition as contestants carry their confectionary creations in into the Foothills atrium for the judging later this evening. Above, David Kropp, Oneonta, starts to arrange a few of the many entries including one of the Oneonta Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center made by his sixth and seventh grade class at Oneonta Christian Academy. At right, Julie Dostal and Chris Rolko arrive with LEAF’s entry of a gingerbread igloo. Entries drop-off ended at 6pm with 50 entries, the largest to date.

Following the Santa Parade tomorrow at 11am, the public can see the entries tomorrow during the 3rd annual Gingerbread Jubilee at Foothills. The event will also include the 2nd annual Festival of Trees, community cookie swap and more. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

