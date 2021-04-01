HOMETOWN HISTORY: April 1, 2021

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library

135 Years Ago

The report of the Wilber National Bank of Oneonta gives some idea of the immense business interests which it represents. The surplus of $92,500 gives evidence of its financial prosperity and soundness, and its nearly $280,000 of deposit certificates (at three percent we suppose) shows a large amount of capital in the country which finds no desirable investment in business at this period of democratic prosperity, marked by financial depression and laborers’ strikes.

April 1886

110 Years Ago

It was 60 years ago on April 2, 1851 that the Albany & Susquehanna railroad company was incorporated. The road was completed to Oneonta in September, 1865, and Binghamton in January, 1869.

J.G. Hoyt has commenced the erection of an attractive vamp house on the Cliffside property on Goodyear Lake, about one and one-half miles below Portlandville. He expects to have same ready for occupancy as soon as the camping season arrives. There is a large demand for camps on this property and the D. & H. announces that it will make Cliffside a regular flag station on the Cooperstown branch during the summer season.

April 1911

90 Years Ago

Grey-clad New York State troopers protect life and property in the whole rural territory of the Empire State. Strapping and stalwart, hard-riding and highly trained, these officers of the law in roll-collar uniforms, broad-brimmed campaign hats, leather puttees and Sam Browne belts serve day and night along the highways and byways where infractions of the law are likely to occur. Every New York motorist knows how troopers can handle traffic at difficult crossroads. But, that’s not half the job. Summer homes in remote recesses, otherwise unguarded, engage their vigilance. Mail must be watched when mail planes flutter to earth in out-of-the-way spots. Motorists marooned on snow-clogged or flooded highways must be aided. Small roadside fires may become forest conflagrations, unless the trooper shuts off his motor and goes to work. Chicken thefts and arson cases cannot pass without official attention. And the demands of the elderly spinster, who fancies she hears someone prowling on her premises and telephones frantically to the barracks in the dead of night, must be met. And still, by day or night, the trooper must be within reach, that his small, speedy car or darting motorcycle may carry him quickly to the scenes of prison riots, Communist disturbances (such as the state Capitol recently saw), motor accidents, robberies or murders.

April 1931

70 Years Ago

Command of Company G, 108 Infantry, New York National Guard, was turned over to First Lt. Bruce C. Shearer by Captain Francis A. Niles, who has served as Commandant of the unit for the past 16 months and who is retiring from the National Guard at his own request. Lieutenant Shearer is an Oneonta native, the son of D. Clark Shearer, 106 Spruce Street. He is currently employed as a commercial teacher at Oriskany Falls High School. Shearer enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 21, 1942 and was assigned to train at Fort Benning, Georgia where he was commissioned a second lieutenant on July 7, 1943. He then served with the First, Third and Seventh Armies in the European Theater of Operations. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant in September, 1944. His decorations include the Combat Infantry Badge, Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.

April 1951

40 Years Ago

David Stockman, President Reagan’s director of the Office of Budget and Management has been attacked and described by critics as a “hatchet man.” Recently, Senator Howard Metzenbaum, a liberal Democrat and member of the Senate Budget Committee characterized Stockman as cruel, inhumane, unfair and of having “caused a perversion of justice for poor, middle-class Americans” for proposing cuts in social welfare programs, but failing to recommend elimination of tax loopholes for the wealthy. Stockman responded: “The cruelest injustice you can impose on the poor is an economy that is contracting and not creating any jobs.” It’s hard for the Howard Metzenbaums and Teddy Kennedys to understand that throwing money at social concerns hasn’t worked. It’s time to try something else. Revenues from federal income taxes have increased 55 percent since 1977. Cutting spending may cause some temporary discomfort but it’s nothing compared with the economic trauma we all feel – rich, poor and middle class alike – in the present circumstances.

April 1981

30 Years Ago

Kyna Mallery, daughter of Christopher S. and Patricia Mallery, has been named Oneonta High School’s Student of the Month for March. Mallery’s academic average is 95. “I never did study that much,” Mallery admits. “It comes naturally. The only subject I’ve ever had to work at is Mathematics.” Mallery moved to Oneonta from New Jersey in 1989 and is the eldest of four children. She says that she is not athletic. However, she is a member of the high school’s varsity fencing team. “You do have to work and push yourself,” she said, referring to fencing practice. “I think it’s instinctual not to want to get hit. The pressure’s on you, one on one.” Mallery has played the flute since fourth grade and likes all kinds of music.

April 1991

20 Years Ago

Nicole LaPoitin Michaud, daughter of Tina and Fred Morris, and Armand LaPotin, all of Oneonta, will be competing in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. Michaud is running the 105th Boston Marathon with the Team with a Vision on behalf of Vision Community Services, a Division of the Massachusetts Association for the Blind. Team with a Vision is a unique team of blind, visually impaired and sighted athletes who participate in the Boston Marathon and raise awareness and funds for VISION Community Services. Michaud is a 1987 graduate of Oneonta High School. She is currently employed at the Boston Museum of Science.

April 2001