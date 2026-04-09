Bound Volumes, Hometown History

April 9, 2026

90 YEARS AGO

The consolidation of Wagner College with Hartwick College is a matter that may come up for discussion at the spring convention of the Eastern Conference, United Lutheran synod of New York next week. A request for a new building at Hartwick College is expected to be presented at the synod meeting and no move is anticipated that would curtail the program of that institution. Consolidation will require careful study as Wagner Memorial Lutheran College was established in 1886 and for the past 12 years has been located at Grymes Hill, Staten Island. Many of its graduates hold positions of honor and distinction in the denomination. Wagner’s current enrollment is 188 and its faculty is composed of 14 teachers. The Hartwick Theological Seminary, formerly located in Hartwick Seminary, is now located in Brooklyn. Hartwick College was established in Oneonta in 1928. It has 336 students and a faculty of 24 men and women.

April 1936

70 YEARS AGO

Roy Kent will coach the Oneonta High School football team at least for another year. The Oneonta Board of Education has offered Kent an increase in salary, made possible through a new salary schedule for teachers who also have coaching duties. Kent also teaches driver education and will begin new part-time duties as a guidance counselor. Kent confirmed that he has “definitely” turned down an offer from Norristown, Pennsylvania, a high school football perennial powerhouse. Kent came to Oneonta in 1952 after the athletic program, and particularly the football program, was revamped following the Waters Report prepared by Len Waters, Williams College football coach. The Waters report recommended the establishment of a full-time football program from grade through high school. Kent, ably assisted by other coaches, students, townspeople and the school board, has made Oneonta a feared name in the Iroquois League.

April 1956

40 YEARS AGO

Issues in Women’s health will be discussed by a panel of three specialists at the April 8th meeting of the Oneonta Professional Women’s Network. Panelists include Georgia Couden, a family therapist in private practice in Oneonta; Dr. Dinah Farrington, a fourth-year resident at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, and Dr. Lorraine Platka-Bird, an assistant professor of nutrition at the State University College at Oneonta. The program is to be held in the Larsen Lounge of Bresee Hall on the Hartwick College Campus. The three women will each focus on their respective areas of expertise while discussing the prevention and treatment of health problems common to women. They will also examine the change in women’s roles and the impact of such changes on health, marriage and the family.

April 1986

30 YEARS AGO

The “March for Jesus 1996” will be held Saturday, May 25 with 16 area churches committed to participate. “March for Jesus” is an international event uniting cities across the world to exalt Jesus. It is a procession through city streets with praise, prayer and proclamation of faith. Meetings to prepare for Oneonta’s first “March for Jesus” are scheduled for 7 p.m., April 8, at Main Street Baptist Church where task leaders will meet with other volunteers. T-shirts and tapes will be sold to help raise funds for the march. On Friday April 12, from 7-9 p.m., at Community Gospel Church, 12 Grove Street, Barbara Schrell of Rejoice Ministries, Schenectady, will conduct a “Banner Seminar.” Another “Banner Workshop” will be held on Saturday, April 13, at Community Gospel Church from 1 to 4 p.m.

April 1996