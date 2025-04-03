Bound Volumes, Hometown History

April 3, 2025

110 YEARS AGO

Commandments of the Road for Automobilists: The National Council of Industrial Safety asks all automobilists to obey to the letter these ten commandments of the road: Don’t run fast into or across main highways. Don’t take blind curves too fast. Don’t run on the wrong side of the road. Don’t pass street cars when passengers are boarding or leaving. Don’t fail to sound your horn before passing other vehicles. Don’t forget that a car or a person may be just around the turn. Don’t forget that the other fellow may be dull, reckless, or drunk. Don’t fail to look out for pedestrians. Don’t forget that children dash suddenly and unexpectedly. Don’t take chances.

April 1915

70 YEARS AGO

At the intersection of Broad and Main streets, Oneonta citizens were asked: “What’s your favorite radio or TV program and why?” Sam Telesky, 35 College Terrace, taxi owner said: “Lee Hickling’s news and music show over WDOS in the morning is my favorite on radio. On TV my favorite is Studio One. I think they have terrific plays.” June Hacklin, 17 Oneida Street, housewife and stenographer, replied: “Ed Sullivan on TV. I like him for variety. On radio I like Jerry Griffin’s show over WDOS the best.” Frank Microni, 9 South Main Street, barber, said: “I never listen to radio except the Jerry Griffin show. On TV, the fights are my favorite. They’re interesting, keeps you up to date on who’s the champ. It’s a man’s program. Women like wrestling. That’s nothing.” Richard Wolfe, 64 Woodside Ave., auto dealer assistant, replied: “Omnibus, I guess, because it is one of the few TV programs that doesn’t insult your intelligence. In other words you don’t feel foolish looking at it. On radio, I like music, good music, symphonies or pops.”

April, 1955

50 YEARS AGO

Virtually unopposed in their steamroller advance, Communist-led tanks and troops rumbled over the big coastal cities of Qui Nhon and Nha Trang on Tuesday, and routed defenders from two more provinces within 100 miles of Saigon, sending hordes more refugees fleeing for their lives. Viet Cong forces now control 15 of the 44 provinces or about two-thirds of South Vietnam’s territory. Hundreds of refugees mobbed the Nha Trang airport where hundreds waited for flights that never came. Shops and hotels in Nha Trang were shuttered, and the U.S. Consulate evacuated its staff and burned its records.

April 1975

30 YEARS AGO

Susan Feiner, an expert in issues related to race and gender bias in economics, will conduct a lecture presentation and workshop this week in Oneonta. Feiner is a faculty member in the Women’s Studies Department at the College of William & Mary. Her two-day visit to Oneonta is sponsored by the State University College at Oneonta and Hartwick College. Feiner’s talk at SUCO’s Centre for Multi-Cultural Experiences in Lee Hall will focus on minorities and the importance of multiculturalism in economics education. Feiner’s program at Hartwick’s Clark Hall will be a “hands-on” workshop in the basics of student-centered teaching methods.

April 1995

20 YEARS AGO

Paul Karabinis said he can’t believe his company which operates the Neptune Diner on State Highway 23 is the recipient of the Otsego County Chamber’s Distinguished Business Award. Karabinis, 56, moved to the U.S. from Kalamata, Greece, in 1966 and has been in business in Otsego County for 19 years. “I was shocked,” he said. The Neptune Diner employs 75 people. Karabinis partners with Eugene Bettiol, owner of BK Associates, a coffee company.

April 2005