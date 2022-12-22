Hometown History: December 22, 2022

135 Years Ago

The W.C.T.U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) of Otsego County held its first annual convention in the First Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon and evening of this week. Above the platform at the back were the initial letters in white, “W.C.T.U.,” and beneath, a banner bearing the motto, “For God and Home and Native Land.” There were other banners with appropriate mottos, and the altar was made beautiful with flowers. The reports from the various unions were very encouraging. At the evening session there was a full house.

December 1887

110 Years Ago

At the meeting of the Common Council, held Tuesday evening, Mayor Blodgett and Aldermen Ceperley, Clark, Coy, Havens and Smith were present to complete the task of completing the budget for 1913. Allowances were made to the various commissions as follows with the 1912 amount bracketed for comparison: Public Works ($10,000) $13,000; Police ($6,200) $7,500; Fire ($6,660) $8,500; Charity ($2,800) $2,800; Health ($1,000) $1,500; Parks ($1,000) $1,000; Lights ($9,250) $10,265; and Water ($3,100) $3,287.50. Totals: ($40,510) $47,352.50. The sums were arrived at after careful consideration of the needs of the city and after a careful effort to scrutinize the claims of the different departments and conserve the best interests of the city.

December 1912

90 Years Ago

Mrs. Frank H. Bresee, wife of the proprietor of the Oneonta Department Store, died at her home at Oneonta, at 10 o’clock Friday morning last week as a result of pneumonia and complications. Ella C. Benjamin Bresee was born in Schuyler Lake, December 23, 1864, the daughter of Ezra and Helen (Irish) Benjamin. She was united in marriage with Mr. Bresee, February 28, 1884. They commenced housekeeping in New Lisbon, he then being engaged in peddling goods about that section of the county. Later, he was engaged in the mercantile business at various places including Hartwick, Laurens, Maryland and Sidney. Thirty-three years ago in November last they removed to Oneonta, he taking over the business that associated with the late F.A. Cooper he had established under the name of the Oneonta Department Store. Surviving are her husband Frank, three sons, Lynn H., Clyde F. and Fred H. Bresee, three grandsons, Wilmer E. Bresee, Robert F. Bresee, and Philip W. Bresee, and one sister, Mrs. Arthur J. Perrine, also of Oneonta. A son, Edgar, passed away in 1908, aged 7 years.

December 1932

70 Years Ago

Old Skip, Oneonta’s oldest licensed dog, died Saturday at the age of 18 at the John Schaffer residence, 20 Eighth Street. The animal had the will to live but was so feeble he could hardly get to his feet. A veterinarian was called as a humane act. Old Skip was born wild and found as a pup in the woods above Homer Folks Hospital. Mr. Schaffer, working at the hospital, took him home and made a great hunting dog of him. However, Old Skip would hunt for no one but Mr. Schaffer and his sons. Mr. Schaffer died several months ago, and Old Skip began failing at once. He quit making the rounds of neighbors and stuck close to his kennel.

December 1952

50 Years Ago

Horoscope – If you were born today (December 20) you are an extremely gregarious individual but, paradoxically, are shy and retiring of nature. You never force yourself upon others but, once in company, are jovial, witty and entertaining. You are progressive and objective in your thinking, have a fine intellect and a great love of knowledge. Philosophical of nature, you meet adversaries with calmness and rise above all obstacles. Your love of children, animals, sports and the outdoors is outstanding. Extremely versatile, you could reach the top in almost any career you choose. Many outstanding businessmen, financiers, journalists, jurists, scientists, publishers and dramatists have been Sagittarius-born.

December 1972

40 Years Ago

The lame-duck U.S. Congress gave a $9,138 Christmas pay raise to House members and abandoned a jobs program for unemployed Americans on Monday as it sent to President Reagan a belated, catch-all bill needed to replenish the government’s spending allowance. The vote in the House was an anonymous 232-54. In the Senate, where the pay raise doesn’t apply, the tally was 55-41, with names recorded. At the White House, administration officials who asked not to be identified, said Monday night that President Reagan would sign the bill, which was stripped at his demand, of the separate work programs approved by the House and Senate earlier. The bill also deleted nearly $1 billion Reagan wanted for production of the first five MX missiles. Reagan had threatened to veto the bill if it omitted the MX missile funds, but White House sources said that even though production money was dropped, the first five missiles could still be built from research and development funds in the bill. In the meantime, GOP Leader Howard Baker renewed his efforts to pass a proposed nickel-a-gallon increase in the federal gasoline tax proposed by President Reagan. The measure has been bogged down by a determined core of conservative filibusterers.

December 1982

20 Years Ago

Democrats on Friday pressed for immediate congressional action to ensure hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers don’t lose their unemployment benefits just days before Christmas. Incoming House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said extension of those benefits could be approved in minutes if Republican leaders called the House back into session from adjournment.

December 2002