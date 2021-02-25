HOMETOWN HISTORY: February 25, 2021

150 Years Ago

Editorial: The Temperance Question – We are ever ready to do all in our power for the advancement of that noble virtue – Temperance. A virtue, without which, man is not certain of a foothold to life. There is no evil that drags such countless thousands to poverty, unhappiness and early graves, as drinking intoxicating liquors. We have good laws – which provide that no liquors can be sold. What we need is MEN. The recent action of certain “Good Templars” in this place, met with our disapproval – and we believe very justly. In the first place, if societies desire to elect strict men, let them hold a caucus in the ordinary manner, and make temperance an issue – it is a commendable one. The instigators of the “third party” did not do this, but instead put out a ticket which had no advantage over the Republican ticket. It was not one whit better, although it was very good.

February, 1871

125 Years Ago

An experienced businessman of New York writes: “The country, like an individual, becomes perfect through suffering. We have had considerable of the latter. The United States has been growing richer and stronger during the years of peace and distrust. Notwithstanding some increase of the national debt, we are less in debt than at any time in our history. The floating indebtedness of the United States to Europe has been diminished from five to seven hundred millions since 1890, and is now very small. The actual conditions are much better than they were a year ago. Business is better, railroad earnings are much larger, and the frontier of the silver inflation has been set back.” This is a great country. In round figures its wealth is estimated at 65 billions of dollars, while its public and private debts amount to 20 billions of dollars. The average rate of interest on the United States public debt is only 4.08 percent.”

February 1896

100 Years Ago

James A. Merrill, a young man working on a lumber job near Unadilla, was brought to the Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta and underwent an operation that resulted in his right arm being amputated close to the shoulder. When he entered the hospital the arm was so terribly mangled that it hung from the shoulder by a few shreds of flesh, yet he exhibited unusual pluck, puffing contentedly at a cigarette during the examination. Merrill was at work at a circular saw when he caught his arm in the saw and it was whirled around several times before the machinery could be stopped. He is unmarried, about 26 years old, and well thought of in Unadilla and vicinity. He is a member of the Unadilla American Legion having served his country during the war.

February 1921

60 Years Ago

Mrs. Jane M. Bristol, a 23-year-old coed and mother of two, is free on bail of $2,000 in the death of her newborn baby boy in Oneonta. Bail was set by Oneonta City Judge Ronald E. Rowley. As he adjourned a preliminary hearing on a charge of second degree manslaughter. Mrs. Bristol is described as “an average senior” at State University College of Education. She is represented by Hector B. Giocobbe of Worcester. Bail was posted by the woman’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Marn of Dorloo, Schoharie County.

Mrs. Bristol, who has been separated from her husband, Stanton Bristol, since last February, is accused in the death of a seven-pound newborn infant discovered in a washing machine last week. The body was found in a machine at the U-Tote’M Cleaning Center on Chestnut Street about 2:30 p.m. Thursday by three-year-old Janice Cole of Franklin. Janice was with her mother, Mrs. Irving W. Cole, and her sister Barbara, age eight. They had come to do the family washing. Mrs. Bristol was apprehended about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in her room at 54 East Street by Sergeant Howard Canfield. She was taken to Fox Memorial Hospital where she remained under police guard until her arrest at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Joseph A. Mogavero, Jr., Otsego County District Attorney said Mrs. Bristol did her practice teaching at Schenevus Central School last semester. She attended classes at SUCE the day after the child was born. Otsego County Coroner Fisk Brooks of Oneonta said death was due to strangulation. Mrs. Bristol was released in the custody of Dr. Hans Wilk on Friday and spent Saturday night at Fox Memorial Hospital before reappearing on Saturday for the court hearing.

February 1961

40 Years Ago

Otsego County District Attorney Colin Ingham announced that he and his staff will no longer handle minor cases arising on February 1 or later. It would be up to arresting officers to try violations. Ingham said the burden of serious cases was becoming too heavy for his office to pursue such matters as traffic offenses, harassment and trespassing. Ingham explained the policy to the Intergovernmental Affairs committee of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

A charter bus for area residents has been scheduled for March to attend the newest Broadway hit, Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous “The Pirates of Penzance.” The bus will leave Oneonta at 6 a.m. and travel express to arrive in mid-town Manhattan at 9:45 a.m. Stops will be made at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Radio City Music Hall, and Macy’s Department store. The evening performance curtain rises at 8 p.m. The total cost of the trip is $41. The price includes roundtrip transportation, choice of three stops, a day of free time in New York City and a reserved mezzanine seat for the musical.

February 1981

20 Years Ago

The Otsego County Chamber has selected SUNY Oneonta as the business of the year, with more than 110 years of educating. Mr. Edward Stack, retired President and Director of the Clark Estates, Inc., was chosen to receive the Otsego County Chamber Citizen of the Year Award. Stack retired in 2000 after 44 years of financial and business management experience with Clark Estates, Inc. Stack is also a member of the Metropolitan Regional Advisory Board of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in New York City. “Ed Stack is an outstanding man who has worked very hard for Otsego County residents for many years,” commented Jane Forbes Clark whose family and its foundation have contributed both funds and talent over several generations.

February 2001