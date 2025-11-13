Bound Volumes, Hometown History

November 13, 2025

70 YEARS AGO

A defective coal-heating system was found to be the cause of the deaths of Dr. and Mrs. Walter S. Packer, 29 West End Avenue, who were found dead in their home on Monday. Dr. Fisk Brooks’ Coroner’s report shows that the Packers died from the effects of coal gas poisoning. Their daughter, Janet, age 2, and a pet dog Cappy, escaped the deadly monoxide fumes and were unharmed. Dr. Packer was Director of the Regional Oneonta Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of the State Veterinary College. The furnace and its fixtures were 20-25 years old.

November 1955

50 YEARS AGO

The attitude towards care for the mentally retarded is changing, according to Dr. Mary Goodwin, one of the pioneers of the Association for Retarded Children. Dr. Goodwin was a speaker at Saturday night’s ARC fund raising dinner, held at St. Mary’s School. “For too long, tax money for this county has gone “over there,” she said, “and finally some of it has come back to help our children.” Dr. Goodwin urged the more than 90 people at the dinner to educate themselves and those around them on the new legislative programs for the retarded.

November 1975

40 YEARS AGO

November 1985

30 YEARS AGO

If the calves of your legs begin to ache when you walk, keep on walking. The pain is caused by a condition called claudication—poor circulation caused by blockage of the leg arteries. It occurs primarily in older people and can be associated with coronary artery disease. One person in 50 over the age of 65 suffers from claudication. It is sometimes treated with medications, and in severe cases, by surgery. But, now a study has found that the best treatment for claudication is exercise rehabilitation – or, in plain language – walking sessions that last 30 minutes at least three times a week.

November 1995

20 YEARS AGO

John Nader has 52 days before he is sworn in as Oneonta’s mayor. With 61 percent of the vote, Nader, a former city representative on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, defeated Seventh Ward Alderman Sean Farrell on Tuesday. Nader will take the city’s reins from Mayor Kim Muller, a Democrat.

November 2005