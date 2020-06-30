Huntington Library Opens For ‘By-Appointment’ Browsing

ONEONTA – The Huntington Memorial Library has reopened for browsing in 15 minute appointments and 30 minute computer appointments, according to a press release sent by the library.

“We know this is a short time but we have to maintain a physical distance and ease our way into a new world of library use,” the press release stated.

All patrons must wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer upon entering the building. Visitors can browse the collection for 15 minutes, then use the self-checkout station. Additionally Sanitizing wipes will be available for computer users.

To sign up for an appointment, call (607) 432-1980