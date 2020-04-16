Huntington Library Seeks To Build ‘Pandemic Archive’

ONEONTA – The Huntington Memorial Library is seeking personal stories to build a “Pandemic Archive” chronicling the personal stories of the COVID-19 outbreak for future generations,

“We’re living through an experience that will probably happen only once in our lifetimes,” the library posted on their Facebook page this afternoon. “We want to hear about your daily life with its challenges and rewards. Someday, your great grandchildren will come to the library and be able to read your first-hand account.”

Authors are asked to either donate a journal or a copy of, including your name and age on the cover page. Entries should answering the following questions: