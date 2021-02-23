Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Ice, Snow, Single-Digits Get Enthusiasts Outdoors Ice, Snow, Single-Digits Get Enthusiasts Outdoors 02/23/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People WINTER SPORTS ATTRACT MANY Ice, Snow, Single-Digits Get Enthusiasts Outdoors Mark and Wendy Brannigan of Richfield Springs had quite a fish dinner Sunday evening, after spending the afternoon ice fishing on Otsego Lake off Public Landing Road, Town of Springfield. You may have noticed, but the frigid and snowy weather of the past two weeks (that keeps some of us inside) have brought out snowmobilers, cross-country skiiers and all others interested in outdoor winter fun. The Brannigans had each set seven tip-ups. “They’re hammering it,” said a unsuccessful ice fisherman nearer the shore. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)