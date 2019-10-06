Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › In C-V, Delgado Briefs Crowd On Impeachment In C-V, Delgado Briefs Crowd On Impeachment 10/06/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People In C-V, Delgado Briefs Crowd On Impeachment Before a crowd of 100 people, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, began last evening’s Town Hall meeting – he has held more than two dozen around the district since his election last November – with a briefing on why he changed his mind and is now supporting the impeachment of President Trump. He advised attendees, however, that there would be no rush to judgment – that impeachment should be a deliberative process, according to Andy Minnig, who with wife Kathy attended the session in the gym at the former school, now a Community Center. Minnig, who provided this photo, said the crowd was supportive, and attendees from as far away at Cooperstown and Oneonta. The freshman congressman was applauded at several points. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: IMPEACHMENT 'WARRANTED,' DELGADO SAYS Backing Impeachment, Delgado, AOC Aligned, Candidate German Says Delgado: Invest in Health Care, Housing To Solve Poverty