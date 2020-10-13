Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › In ‘Cohorts,’ Students Return to Oneonta Schools In ‘Cohorts,’ Students Return to Oneonta Schools 10/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News In ‘Cohorts,’ Students Return To Oneonta Schools Yessenia Agosto walks with her daughter, Shayla Blanco, the first student to arrive at Valleyview Elementary School for the first day of in-person learning since the school year started. Oneonta students were divided up into two “cohorts,” with the “A” cohort in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the “B” cohort in on Thursday and Fridays. When not in the classroom, students will continue remote learning. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)