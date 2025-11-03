Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Alex Webster
1962-2025

Alex Webster
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alex Webster, a well-known and respected restaurateur in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63.

Born Alexander Law Webster on February 4, 1962 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he was the youngest son of David James Webster and Lucy Ann Law Webster.

Raised in London, British boarding schools, and the gift shop of the United Nations in New York City, Alex lived an adventure-filled life. After graduating from art college in London, he purchased the John Deere farm machinery showroom in Roseboom as an artist’s studio. Before settling permanently in the area, his eclectic journey included working at Café Flore in San Francisco, NYU film school, a stint as a fashion photographer, driving a NYC yellow taxi and living on a sailboat in Key West.

A madly creative soul, he fell in love with food, taught himself to cook, and eventually opened a restaurant, Alex & Ika, in the old bowling alley in Cherry Valley, serving whatever wild notion came to him. For 10 years, he and his wife, Ika, worked very hard, building a restaurant that gained critical acclaim, while raising their two young sons, largely in the kitchen. He would later move Alex & Ika to Cooperstown, along with parts of the old bowling alley, which he fashioned into tables and the bar. He repurchased his original Cherry Valley space, opening Cantina de Salsa, and later, Alex. Through the years, Alex changed the food offerings and names of his restaurant at 149 Main Street in Cooperstown to include Cantina de Salsa and Alex’s World Bistro. All were a perfect distillation of his unique personality and wonderful wild artist’s heart. His restaurants, decorated in his own eclectic and bohemian way, reflected him, and were always the place to gather with family and friends in comfortable surroundings and partake of great food and drink. He fed the hearts and souls of this community.

Alex lived his life authentically, unapologetically and with a creative spirit. He had vision for every ripe tomato, every spice, every piece of driftwood or rusty metal he encountered. He loved his family fiercely and built with his wife, Jeannine, a life centered around community, amazing food, endless curiosity and constant debate.

Beneath the sometimes-blustery exterior, he had a gentle soul and cared deeply about the environment and inhabitants of planet Earth.

In recent years, Alex was employed by Otsego 2000 as the market manager for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, a job he loved with people he loved.

The world has lost a bit of magic and is much blander now that he is gone. Rest easy, Chef.

Alex is survived by his wife, Jeannine R. Webster of Cooperstown; his children, Oskar and Lukas Webster, Melissa Mistry, and Alex and Cate Bohler; his mother, Lucy Webster; his brother, Daniel Webster; his stepmother, Elizabeth Drew; and a circle of dear friends and family. He was predeceased by his father, David Webster, and his beloved nanny, Pat Clark.

A gathering in celebration of Alex’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.

As a way to honor a remarkable and unique life, please consider a memorial donation to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market or Lions Club SNAP match program. Checks can be made out to Otsego 2000 with “Farmers’ Market” or “Lions SNAP Match” in the memo line. Donations can be mailed to Otsego 2000, PO Box 1130, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online at otsego2000.org. Designation of funds can be made in the comment line.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Theodore P. Feury Jr.

Theodore Patrick “Tim” Feury Jr. passed away Monday afternoon, October 27, 2025, at his home in Cooperstown. He was 82. Born March 4, 1943 in Utica to Theodore Patrick Feury and Kathryn Marsh, Tim’s father missed his birth as he was serving on the USS Saratoga in the Pacific Ocean as a naval officer during World War II. After the war, his father resumed his career as a Cooperstown attorney.…
November 3, 2025

In Memoriam: Sue Ann Jenkins

Sue Ann Jenkins, a lifelong resident of Phoenix Mills, entered into eternal rest at her beloved family home, Elmhurst. She was 72. Born May 22, 1953 in Cooperstown, Sue Ann was the daughter of Ruby (Robinson) Jenkins and Arthur Jenkins Jr. She grew up in her mother’s family home, Elmhurst, located alongside the Susquehanna River, with her parents, pets and extended family members.…
October 30, 2025

In Memoriam: Frances Kirby Forster

Frances Kirby Forster, loving wife and mother, passed away early Saturday morning, October 4, 2025, at the age of 90 at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Fran was born on December 9, 1934 in Mickleton, New Jersey, moving with her family to Seaview, Virginia, then back to Mickleton in 1941, and finally to Westville, New York in 1945, where the family lived and worked on a dairy farm.…
October 30, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE