In Memoriam

Alex Webster

1962-2025

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alex Webster, a well-known and respected restaurateur in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63.

Born Alexander Law Webster on February 4, 1962 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he was the youngest son of David James Webster and Lucy Ann Law Webster.

Raised in London, British boarding schools, and the gift shop of the United Nations in New York City, Alex lived an adventure-filled life. After graduating from art college in London, he purchased the John Deere farm machinery showroom in Roseboom as an artist’s studio. Before settling permanently in the area, his eclectic journey included working at Café Flore in San Francisco, NYU film school, a stint as a fashion photographer, driving a NYC yellow taxi and living on a sailboat in Key West.

A madly creative soul, he fell in love with food, taught himself to cook, and eventually opened a restaurant, Alex & Ika, in the old bowling alley in Cherry Valley, serving whatever wild notion came to him. For 10 years, he and his wife, Ika, worked very hard, building a restaurant that gained critical acclaim, while raising their two young sons, largely in the kitchen. He would later move Alex & Ika to Cooperstown, along with parts of the old bowling alley, which he fashioned into tables and the bar. He repurchased his original Cherry Valley space, opening Cantina de Salsa, and later, Alex. Through the years, Alex changed the food offerings and names of his restaurant at 149 Main Street in Cooperstown to include Cantina de Salsa and Alex’s World Bistro. All were a perfect distillation of his unique personality and wonderful wild artist’s heart. His restaurants, decorated in his own eclectic and bohemian way, reflected him, and were always the place to gather with family and friends in comfortable surroundings and partake of great food and drink. He fed the hearts and souls of this community.

Alex lived his life authentically, unapologetically and with a creative spirit. He had vision for every ripe tomato, every spice, every piece of driftwood or rusty metal he encountered. He loved his family fiercely and built with his wife, Jeannine, a life centered around community, amazing food, endless curiosity and constant debate.

Beneath the sometimes-blustery exterior, he had a gentle soul and cared deeply about the environment and inhabitants of planet Earth.

In recent years, Alex was employed by Otsego 2000 as the market manager for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, a job he loved with people he loved.

The world has lost a bit of magic and is much blander now that he is gone. Rest easy, Chef.

Alex is survived by his wife, Jeannine R. Webster of Cooperstown; his children, Oskar and Lukas Webster, Melissa Mistry, and Alex and Cate Bohler; his mother, Lucy Webster; his brother, Daniel Webster; his stepmother, Elizabeth Drew; and a circle of dear friends and family. He was predeceased by his father, David Webster, and his beloved nanny, Pat Clark.

A gathering in celebration of Alex’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.

As a way to honor a remarkable and unique life, please consider a memorial donation to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market or Lions Club SNAP match program. Checks can be made out to Otsego 2000 with “Farmers’ Market” or “Lions SNAP Match” in the memo line. Donations can be mailed to Otsego 2000, PO Box 1130, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online at otsego2000.org. Designation of funds can be made in the comment line.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.