IN MEMORIAM

Alvin L. Osterhoudt, 91

Nov. 24, 1928-April 23, 2020

ONEONTA – Alvin L. Osterhoudt, 91, passed away from natural causes on April 23, 2020, at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford.

He was born Nov. 24, 1928, to Millard J. and Alice (Morey) Osterhoudt, and was raised on the family farm in Emmons. After he graduated from Oneonta High School in 1946, he furthered his education at Alfred State College with a degree in Refrigeration.

Alvin enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict and attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Corp of Engineers.

He married Janet McLaury on Nov. 13, 1948. After finishing his commitment to the Army, he worked for an appliance repair company, starting his own business Alvin L. Osterhoudt Commercial Refrigeration in 1954. He sold the business to his son, Bruce, in 1985.

Alvin spent much of his retirement in Florida. He enjoyed the outdoors; golfing, bicycling, swimming, gardening and especially boating and sailing. He loved to play cards, never missed a game of Bridge. He enjoyed the many varieties of dining, as well as laughing and having fun. He never met a stranger who did not become a friend.

He is survived by his second wife whom he married in 1988, Arlene Osterhoudt; his sons, Leslie (Noreen) Osterhoudt and Bruce (Joanne) Osterhoudt; Arlene’s children, Lori (Jeff) Taggart and Mark (Judy) Doring; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Luke, Cassandra, Cody, Andrew, Jeannine, Brian, Leanne, Brad, Tiffany, Tara, and Trever; 19 beloved great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Janet Osterhoudt; sister, Thelma Gold; brother, Carl Osterhoudt; and grandson, Troy Doring.

A private graveside service with military honors for the family will be held at the Ouleout Valley Cemetery in Franklin.

A public memorial service to celebrate Alvin’s amazing life, with reception to follow, will be announced at later date.

Donations may be made to the Resident in Need Fund, NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.

Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.