In Memoriam

Barbara Jean Gibbons (née Julian)

1942-2025

BARBARA JEAN GIBBONS (NÉE JULIAN)

ITHACA—Barbara Jean Gibbons, née Julian, formerly of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025 in Ithaca, New York.

Born in 1942, Barbara grew up in Tracy, California and graduated from Tracy Joint Union High School in 1960. During her school years, she found joy in the performing arts, participating in the drama club and lending her voice to the school choir.

That same year, she married David Bellum (deceased), and the couple began their life together in Los Angeles, California. Together, they raised three daughters—Christine, Shannon, and Karoline. During this time, Barbara completed her licensed practical nurse degree at Pierce Community College in 1972, and began her nursing career at Northridge Hospital in Northridge, California, where her natural compassion and dedication quickly became evident.

In 1976, Barbara and David divorced. In 1978, she married Herrick Price Gibbons (deceased), and they welcomed a son, Herrick Todd Gibbons, shortly after.

In 1980, the family relocated to Cooperstown, New York, where Barbara continued her nursing career at Bassett Hospital. There, she worked first as a nurse and later as a respected nurse educator. Committed to lifelong learning, she earned her bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) from Hartwick College in 1988, followed by a master of science in nursing (MSN) from SUNY Binghamton in 1992.

Barbara’s career was more than a profession—it was a calling. She was known for her level-headedness and clear thinking in moments of crisis, qualities that made her a pillar in both clinical settings and the classroom. She frequently worked the ICU floor, and mentored new nurses there. She published several articles on nursing practice, especially focused on the challenges for underserved populations in rural areas, and she frequently presented at nursing conferences, generously sharing her expertise.

In 1997, Barbara accepted a position as clinical assistant professor of nursing at SUNY Stony Brook, where she helped develop and launch a fully online BSN program for the School of Nursing—an innovative effort that expanded access to nursing education. She embraced new technologies and was often found testing new equipment. She continued her work there until retiring in 2010.

Outside of work, Barbara found deep joy in the garden. She loved growing both vegetables and flowers, studying local native plants, and connecting with fellow gardeners—whether longtime neighbors or strangers met mid-conversation along a country road. She was known to brake for plants, or for garage sales, and would frequently bring home both trinkets and treasures. Family members knew one mention of their need for anything to her, and she’d tirelessly hunt down the item for them. Her mix of dry wit and genuine curiosity made her a beloved and interesting figure wherever she went.

Barbara is lovingly survived by her daughters, Christine Singer, Shannon Bellum, and Karoline Kane and her husband, Michael Kane, as well as her son, Herrick Todd Gibbons. She is also fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Julian Carreno and his wife, Priscila Laforet; Zack Singer; Jesse Carreno and his wife, Jesse Cruz; Ryen Martinez; Bria Singer; Tristan Kane; Ciaran Kane; and Aoife Kane. She also leaves behind her beloved great-granddaughter, Julianna Laforet.

She is also survived by her sister, Louise Morconi, and her children, along with other nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Herrick Price Gibbons.

Barbara will be remembered for her intelligence, quiet strength, pragmatic humor and, above all, her deep love for her family and the unwavering compassion she extended to others throughout her life.

A private celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date.