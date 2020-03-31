IN MEMORIAM: Clarence G. Travis, 47; Man Of Many Talents

IN MEMORIAM

SCHUYLER LAKE – Clarence G. Travis, 47, a Chobani employee who enjoyed woodworking and other crafts, died Wednesday, March 25 at Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica, following a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on July 26, 1972 in Poughkeepsie, son of Bob Travis of Newburg and the late Helen King Travis. Clarence was raised in Newburgh and graduated from Newburgh High School.

On Oct. 29, 2000 he was united in marriage to the former Shannon Donnelly in Richfield. He had worked as a fork lift operator for Chobani Yogurt Company in South Edmeston.

Clarence was a man of many talents and hobbies. He enjoyed working on motorcycles and cars, loved to cook, enjoyed sewing as well as woodworking. He constantly challenged himself to learn new skills. He will be remembered as a kind fun loving and caring person and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are two daughters Brianna Travis of Frankfort, and Magdalene Travis of Schuyler Lake.

Due to the present health concerns and directives issued, services will be announced at a later date.

Funeral services are entrusted to the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.