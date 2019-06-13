IN MEMORIAM: Clifford Roger Silliman, 97; Oneonta Native, WWII Pilot

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Word has been received that Oneonta native and career Air Force officer Clifford Roger Silliman, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and survivor of a harrowing air crash at sea during World War II, has died at his home on Jan. 28, 2018, two and a half weeks shy of his 98th birthday, in Lompoc, Calif.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1920, the eldest of three children. His parents, Clifford and Velma (Beach) Silliman, and his wife, Bernadette, preceded him in death. Silliman was the last surviving member of the L. Fieg, Builder construction crew in Oneonta.

His father, Clifford, for decades operated a filling station and auto repair business in the 400 block of Main Street in Oneonta. The younger Silliman, teaming with another adolescent, Lothar “Bud” Fieg, opened a shop where they produced, serviced and sold complete bicycles assembled wholly from metal tubing, salvage and various mechanical parts.

This skill presaged Silliman’s mechanical aptitude later in life. He received Bachelor’s Degrees in both aeronautical and civil engineering, and enjoyed a thirty-three year career in the military and the aerospace industry.

During World War II, Silliman saw action in the military theatres of North Africa, Western Europe and in the Balkans. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps’ North African campaign, engaged in vanquishing German and Italian units under the command of Nazi Field Marshall Erwin Rommel. Silliman was the executive officer for the P-38 fighter maintenance depot there.

En route to take this position, Silliman and the crew of the C-46 on which he was a passenger narrowly escaped with their lives when the plane developed difficulties in a storm over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Gibraltar.

The pilot had declared that all aboard should parachute out, but Silliman, as senior officer aboard, was able to persuade him that this would be foolhardy, and possibly suicidal, especially as it was night time, and that because the aircraft was well-built and very sturdy, it would remain intact on splashdown. After the plane hit the water, the crew launched an inflatable raft, drifting for many hours before being rescued. Silliman called it the worst experience of his life.

In the 1950s, Silliman was in charge of directing the multi-million dollar design and construction of the Far East Air Force Base on Guam. From 1957 to 1961, he was responsible for the development, construction, testing and acquisition of the ground segment of the hardened Titan ballistic missile system.

Colonel Silliman topped his career in the mid-1960s as Chief, Technical Requirements and Standards Office, Space and Missile Systems Organization. The Legion of Merit Award marks his exceptional service.

Intelligent and studious, even at a young age Silliman’s intellect was exceeded only by his affability, with a ready smile and meaty handshake that helped him navigate the competitive nature of the military ranks.

“I will always remember Roger as a very nice guy,” said his classmate, former mayor Albert S. “Sam” Nader, a fellow 1937 Oneonta High grad who went on to carve a stellar career of his own.

Clifford Roger Silliman’s survivors include Bernadette’s son, Barry Welker (Lynn), his nephews George Sidney Silliman (Rachel); Bruce Silliman (Michiko); David Silliman (Saundra) and his niece Wendy Silliman Creel (Richard). Donations may be made to Lompoc Meals-on Wheels.