In Memoriam

Doris Marie Howard

1936-2024

DORIS MARIE HOWARD

(Photo provided)

MYRTLE BEACH—It is with great sadness that we announce that Doris Marie Howard, 88, died on December 3, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, Doris was the daughter of the late August and Lillian Osterhoudt Eitzen. Doris was raised in Hyde Park, New York and was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School, where she was active in the New York “Yorker Club,” Glee Club, school band and was a pianist for both clubs. She was a graduate of Hartwick College with a bachelor of science in nursing and attended graduate studies at Syracuse University for public health nursing.

While attending Bassett Medical Center training in Cooperstown, Doris met and married Leslie John Crain in 1960, with whom she bore three children. With Leslie and two children, she moved to Orlando, Florida in 1967, where their third child was born and where Leslie died in 1972 due to complications from leukemia. After Leslie’s passing, Doris returned with her three children to Leslie’s hometown of Cooperstown, New York. There she eventually met the new love of her life, Donald E. Howard Jr., and they were married in June 1981. On June 9, 2024, Donald died in Gloversville, New York.

Doris’ extensive nursing practice included Syracuse Memorial Hospital, Dutchess County Public Health, Albany Gardens Nursing Home, The Women’s Christian Association Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association of Jamestown, New York and St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany.

She established herself in the nursing community in Cooperstown, teaching health services at BOCES as well as being a staff and supervisory nurse for more than 20 years for Otsego County. During this time, she initiated and ran the Long-Term Home Health Care Program (a model for future programs) until her retirement in 1999.

In Cooperstown, Doris was a member of the Fly Creek Methodist Church, where she and Don were married. There she shared being organist with Paula Schaeffer for many years. She was a member of the Little League Board, taught both Girl and Boy Scouts first aid, served on the Junior High Ballroom Dance Committee, and was a longtime member of the Cooperstown Concert Series, serving as their historian.

In 1999, Doris successfully underwent a stem cell transplant for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This allowed her to know and enjoy her children and grandchildren as well as a happy retirement with Don for many years.

In 2013, she and Don moved from Cooperstown to Mayfield, New York to their home on Great Sacandaga Lake. Most of their retirement summers were spent there, where they enjoyed many hours kayaking. During this time, Don and Doris found themselves wintering in Myrtle Beach on a regular basis and purchased a home there. Time in Myrtle Beach was spent enjoying her many interests and hobbies, including gardening, reading, music, bicycling, and various needlework crafts.

Doris is survived by her children, Scott T. Crain of Portsmouth, Rhode Island (wife Hope), Susan L. Crain of Boise, Idaho, Marcia E. Crain Prasch of Boise, Idaho (husband Richard), Kelly L. Howard Kerner of Lancaster, Pennsylvania (husband Christopher), and Todd M. Howard of Cooperstown, New York (wife Jennifer). Grandchildren include Brianna Crain, Andrew Ready, Alexandra Ready, Jack Howard, Gavin Prasch, Ian Prasch, Jane Prasch, Clark Kerner and Anastasia Kerner. Great-grandchildren include Reagan Kerner, Jack LaMarca and Thomas LaMarca. She is also survived by her sister, JoAnn Eitzen D’Agostino, and brother F. Jay Eitzen, two nieces, and a nephew.

The celebration of life will be held on May 31, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. Burial will be held privately on that day.