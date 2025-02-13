Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Eugene ‘John’ Chicorelli
1932-2025

EUGENE ‘JOHN’ CHICORELLI
ONEONTA—Eugene “John” Chicorelli, 92, died at home surrounded by his family on February 11, 2025.

He was born June 9, 1932 in Oneonta, the son of Eugenio and Alessandra (Pallotiolo) Chicorelli.

John proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. Both prior to his enlistment and following, he was a member of the Army National Guard. He received three honorable discharges for his service, which he was extremely proud of.

He was employed for 38 years with Amphenol in Sidney as a tool and die maker. He helped solve several D&H Railroad problems with his ideas and manufacturing of certain tools.

John enjoyed bowling and softball and was one of the original members of the 6th Ward Athletic Club.  He was an active member and served as president several times.  

He cherished spending family time at the summer home on Goodyear Lake with his wife, Nancy, and family.  He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his dogs, Blackberry, Max, and the one that got away.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Barnes (Bill) of Stamford, Loraine Iampietro (Nick) of Warrington, Pennsylvania, and Paul Chicorelli (Deborah), Lizabeth Fink and Linda Gilmore (Michael), all of Oneonta; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Stanton (MaryAnn), Alice Stanton and Scott Stanton; grandchildren Courtney Sanik (Nic Bohringer), Jared Iampietro (Laura), Jacob Iampietro, Mitchell Sanik, John Paul Chicorelli, Arlynn Bauer (Matt), Joshua Chicorelli, William Fink (Mackenzie), Kara Chicorelli, Audrey Gilmore, and Sophie Gilmore; great-grandchildren Xavier, Lucas, Maverick, Vivian, Isaac, Averie, Lilian, Evelyn, and Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife Nancy in 2014; grandson Bradley Fink in 2021 and his siblings.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

The burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 11 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the 6th Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway, Oneonta, NY 13820 or to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com

