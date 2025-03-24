In Memoriam

Frances P. Wayman

1926-2025

FRANCES P. WAYMAN

HARTWICK—Frances P. Wayman, a Hartwick native, died peacefully at home on March 21, 2025. Frances, the youngest of 10 children, was born on June 24, 1926 at her family’s farm on the top of Scotch Hill to Anton and Mary Zupevec of Austria. After her family moved to North Street, Frances walked across the field to Hartwick High School, graduating the only girl in a class of five.

Frances met her future husband, Douglas F. Wayman, when they both worked at Mohican Florist in Cooperstown. They were married on May 19, 1945. Frances and Doug purchased their present home on School Street in Hartwick, where they raised their two children, Kenneth and Linda.

Frances’ passion for cooking led her to 25 years as a cafeteria cook, first at Hartwick High School and Grade Center, then retiring from Cooperstown Elementary School after the Hartwick school’s closure. She is still known by many of Hartwick’s community as “the cafeteria lady” who always made sure neither her students nor staff left hungry!

During the summer, Frances enjoyed entertaining friends at the family’s camp on Canadarago Lake. She was an expert seamstress whose talents were often sought out by the community. Frances was an avid gardener. Included among the vegetables were the special pole beans from Yugoslavia, brought to this country by her sister. A reunion favorite, always requested, were her baked beans. In retirement, Frances enjoyed caring for her senior siblings, exercise classes and other activities with her lifelong neighborhood friends.

In 2004, after 59 years of marriage, Frances lost the love of her life, Doug, and in 2018 her daughter, Linda Alessi, of Long Island. Frances is survived by her son, Kenneth Wayman; son-in-law Dan Alessi; and grandsons Brian, Ben, and Matt Alessi; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will’ be held at the convenience of the family. The family is thankful for the support they received from hospice. Contributions in Frances’ memory may be made to the Hartwick Baptist Church and the Hartwick Emergency Squad.