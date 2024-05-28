In Memoriam

Gail Evelyn Quick

1945-2024

GAIL EVELYN QUICK

(Photo Provided)

OTEGO—Gail Evelyn (Stimpson) Quick died peacefully with her family by her side on May 24, 2024 at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home, following a brief illness with cancer. She was born October 1, 1945 in Oneonta to Dorothy and Virgil Stimpson.

She graduated from Oneonta High School in 1963 and from SUNY Oneonta in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree. After teaching in New York and California, she worked as the director of the Delhi Campus Child Care Center for 16 years. She then worked for Community Arts Network of Oneonta for close to 10 years.

Gail’s most favorite thing in life, besides burnt hot dogs and marshmallow sundaes, was being a Grammy! Shane, Ryan, Elaina, Noah, and Jason were her pride and joy. She was their biggest cheerleader, attending many sporting, dance, theatre and music events throughout the years. Gail was also Grammy to her nieces, nephews and many other family friends. Countless sleepovers, trips to the pool, game nights and movie nights are some of the memories they will all cherish.

In recent years, she enjoyed organizing and participating in Zoom meetings for the Oneonta High School Class of 1963 and for her family from New York, California, and Hawaii.

Gail was an active member in the churches she attended throughout her life. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and organized many children’s events. She was also one of the founding members of Saturday Bread in Oneonta.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Becky (Eric) Miller of Oneonta, and by her son, Robert (Amy) Murdock of Scotia; her five grandchildren, Shane Miller, Ryan Miller, Elaina Murdock, Noah Murdock, and Jason Miller; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Gary Baker of Oneonta; nieces and families Tina (Richard) Rutenber, Willow, and Dylan and Ginny (Dave) Sullivan, Grady, Owen, and Paul. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta, New York. A burial for immediate family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CANO, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta, NY 13820.