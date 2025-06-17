In Memoriam

Harry D. Swanger Jr.

1939-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Harry Daniel “Sonny” Swanger Jr., 85, entered into eternal rest late Saturday morning, May 17, 2025, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Sonny was born June 26, 1939 in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, a son of Harry Daniel Swanger Sr. and Rachael June (Gettle) Swanger.

From January 24, 1962 until January 23, 1964, Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On October 29, 2011, Sonny married Patricia Ann Armstrong Young. Upon moving to Cooperstown, they settled into the Cooper Lane Apartments, and most recently they were residing in Richfield Springs.

While living in Cooperstown, Sonny was employed as a sales clerk at The Farmers’ Museum.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Patty, and two sisters, Janice Heisy and Norma Sidle of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025, on what would have been Sonny’s 86th birthday, in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek, with the Rev. Jessica Lambert, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club and the New York State Military Forces Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.