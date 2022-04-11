In Memoriam Janet L. Frankl, 72 Dec. 9, 1949 – Mar. 19, 2022

In Memoriam

OTEGO – Janet L. Frankl, 72, passed away peacefully at home with family on March 19, 2022.

She was born December 9, 1949 in Livingston, Montana, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Kinnick) Adams. Janet grew up on a cattle ranch south of Livingston in Paradise Valley on the Yellowstone River. The family raised black angus cattle. Janet was proud to show the steers in 4-H competitions. She enjoyed riding horses and sleeping outside under the apple tree with her sisters. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until the 8th grade. A photo of the schoolhouse along with Janet and her young classmates, was published on the April 2, 1960 Saturday Evening Post. Janet belonged to a small country Methodist Church, where she was involved with Methodist Youth Fellowship.

Janet graduated from Park County High School, Livingston, Class of 1968. She attended Montana State University. Janet moved to New York State and attended SUNY of Oneonta as a non-traditional student, maintaining a 4.0 GPA; attaining a Bachelor of Science Degree, Class of 1989. Upon graduation she was immediately hired by SUNY Oneonta, working different positions before becoming the Assistant Director of Facilities Planning. Janet was very dedicated to her position as a professional at SUNY Oneonta making a positive impact and contribution for a rewarding 27-year career. Janet was held in high esteem by her colleagues, and that was mutual. Janet was always very proud of how clean and well maintained the SUNY campus was, and still is. Janet was very active with her union (United University Professionals) as a delegate and executive board member. Janet would always adhere to her values of professionalism and fairness.

James Frankl married Janet, the love of his life, on April 23, 2004 at the First United Methodist Church, Oneonta.

Janet was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and loved to cook with Jim for The Saturday’s Bread program, and always created a very delicious meal for the guests. She loved to sit with the guests after all her labor of love and enjoy their company and a meal.

Janet always had a dog or 2 or 3 in the house, they all had their quirks, but she loved them all. A few rescue dogs that had various problems, Janet’s compassion, kindness, love and affection to give them a home enhanced the quality of their lives. They all brought great joy and comfort to her.

Janet often thought of others first, always with love, understanding, compassion, empathy and endless generosity. She sponsored children for many years with Child Fund International, Smile Train and many local charities. Janet always had time for everyone, especially someone in need.

Janet loved to sew, knit, and was an avid reader, loved to cook and have family gatherings. She enjoyed shooting her dad’s guns on occasion, and was an excellent shot. She taught herself sign language and became quite proficient. She always embraced a challenge and always found the right path. Above all, loved spending time with her family and many, many friends. Janet loved and adored her grandchildren, Dante, Emerson and Brynn.

She is survived by loving husband, James Frankl of Otego; her son, Jason Franks and his wife, Bindu and Janet’s favorite person her grandson, Dante, of Mamaroneck; step-daughter, Dana Frankl and Nate Bevins and their children, Emerson and Brynn Bevins Frankl, of New Rochelle; step-son, Ian Frankl of Laurens; her sister, Judy Adams and John Kinnick of Helena, Montana; nephews, Ryan Elvrom, Gavin and Geoff Hurley and Mark Turner.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joe and Dorothy Adams; brother, Bill Hurley and sister, Jo Anne Turner.

Janet a truly beautiful person inside and out, classy through and through. We will forever love you and cherish you in our hearts.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on April 19, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., April 20, at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta, with the Rev. Marti Swords-Horrell officiating. The church will livestream the service on Zoom.us, meeting ID# 837 7768 8601.

Donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com