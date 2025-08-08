In Memoriam

Jim Atwell

1938-2025

JIM ATWELL

“And God rest you, my friend, for walking along with me.

May He save you from dismay.

May yours be comfort and joy.

Always.”

–Jim Atwell, Wobbling Home

COOPERSTOWN—Jim Atwell’s walk through the world began on August 17, 1938, in Annapolis, MD, as the son of Catherine Geraci Atwell and Tilden O. Atwell and the younger brother of Tilden O. Atwell, Jr. Jim was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis and received his early education at St. Mary’s Elementary and High Schools, graduating in 1956.

Jim’s higher education began at LaSalle College in Philadelphia, PA, where he earned a BA in 1961 and MA in 1962. He earned a second MA from the University of Maryland in 1968 and, finally, a Doctor of Arts from the Catholic University of America (Washington, D.C.) in 1979 for his dissertation, “A Propaedeutic For the Integral Teaching of Composition and Literature to Community College Freshmen.”

Beginning in 1969 Jim taught English Literature and Composition at Ann Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD, where he also served as vice president and dean for academic affairs. Jim developed the college’s honors program, served on the Maryland Higher Education Commission and was instrumental in establishing and expanding AACC’s role in international education in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia and Japan. Jim’s work was recognized upon retirement in 1992 by a special citation from Maryland’s governor. But what mattered most to Jim were his students, the thousands of young learners with whom he walked as they embarked on their journeys of intellectual growth and self-discovery. In recognition of Jim’s love of teaching and influence on the lives of his students, the college has established the James Atwell Prize for distinguished instruction illuminating humanities.

On July 31, 1971, Jim married Gwen Vosburgh, also a professor at Ann Arundel, who grew up in Edmeston, NY. Gwen introduced Jim to Upstate NY, and, in 1977, Jim and Gwen purchased Stone Mill Acres in Fly Creek. By 1984 they were staying in the upstairs room of the barn while the main house was rented for a second income. Together, and with an abundance of love, Jim and Gwen traveled, entertained friends in Annapolis and in Fly Creek, and laid the foundation for a well-lived partnership. Tragically, their walk together was cut short when Gwen died of cancer in January 1989.

Already familiar with the soul-restoring quality of life in Leatherstocking Country, Jim moved to Stone Mill Acres alone to begin a second career as gentleman-farmer and columnist. But not quite alone, for in December 1992, while ringing a bell at a Salvation Army kettle in Annapolis, Jim met Anne Geddes, a fellow Rotarian and bell-ringer who hailed from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Jim and Anne married at Stone Mill Acres on September 14, 1997. Together, with grace and flair, Jim and Anne hosted brunches, lunches and dinners, featuring home-raised pork roasts and rack of lamb, home grown vegetables and scrumptious desserts, all washed down with plenty of wine. Their sausage making parties were legendary. Jim and Anne shared their kitchen talents and dining room hospitality with hundreds of guests.

Jim quickly became a valued member of the Greater Fly Creek community. He held leadership roles on the Fly Creek Cemetery Board, the Fly Creek Area Historical Society, the Cooperstown Mohican Club and the Otsego County Jail Ministry. Jim was an active Rotarian and founded and led a Parkinson’s support group. Jim put Fly Creek on the proverbial map with his weekly “From Fly Creek” column in the Freeman’s Journal and Cooperstown Crier. Collected in his two published books, From Fly Creek: Celebrating Life in Leatherstocking Country (2004), filled with Anne’s hand-drawn illustrations, and Wobbling Home: A Spiritual Walk with Parkinson’s (2010), Jim’s stories of love and laughter, heartbreak and healing, faith and farming have delighted and inspired readers throughout the world. Jim and Anne moved to Cooperstown in 2014, where they lived on Delaware Avenue and made a whole new set of front-porch friends until Anne’s death and Jim’s move to Woodside Hall, both in the summer of 2020.

Throughout his entire life journey, Jim knew and loved God. His spiritual walk began as a Christian Brother, first as a novice in 1956 and then as a full Brother from 1958 to 1969, during which time he taught religion, philosophy and literature. Jim saw no difference between the religious and secular contexts of his teaching–both were doing the work of God for young minds in need. As a professor at Ann Arundel Jim embraced the Quaker faith, to which he held fast for the rest of his life. The divine presence that Jim found in himself and saw in others at Quaker meetings shaped his empathy and love for other people, his respect and admiration for animals, his tolerance for and ability to forgive human foibles. He shared his faith and spiritual knowledge in his columns and in countless conversations with friends. As a recorded Quaker minister, he preached his wisdom in many an Otsego County pulpit. Jim was deeply involved in Cooperstown’s ecumenical ministries, guiding youth, counseling prisoners and the bereaved, participating in the Thanksgiving and Good Friday ecumenical services.

At Woodside Hall, Jim was an unofficial chaplain, comforting those who suffered through loss and, as his time on earth came to an end, practicing the ministry of receiving. Until the very end, Jim continued to walk with others, just as they walked with him. He was always grateful for the care that the staff and friends provided. A place full of love and comfort, Woodside Hall became his final home.

Jim is survived by many nieces and nephews, and by many, many friends both far and wide. A Quaker service of reflection and remembrance for Jim will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, Pioneer and Elm Streets, with light refreshments to follow in the church’s fellowship hall.

Please direct all donations in Jim’s honor to Woodside Hall, 1 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326; Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820; or the Butternuts Monthly Meeting, c/o Deb Dickinson, PO Box 238, Fly Creek, NY 13337.