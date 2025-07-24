In Memoriam

Lonnie Zoeller

1977-2025

LONNIE ZOELLER

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Lonnie Zoeller, beloved son, brother, husband, father and award-winning executive chef, passed away Monday July 21, 2025 in Washington D.C. at the age of 47. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Born on September 27, 1977 in Hollywood, Florida to Valerie Buckley and Alonzo Willoughby Morgan, Lonnie would later move to Cooperstown, New York with his mother, who married Alfred “Fred” Zoeller.

As a child, Lonnie loved adventure and was a true “80s kid.” When he wasn’t playing with his brothers, he would be in the woods building tree forts, riding around the village on his bike with friends or hanging out near The Lake Front. Lonnie was also an avid skateboarder and enjoyed playing soccer and hockey.

Lonnie’s professional passion started in his teen years, when he fell in love with food and began cooking at his family’s business. This led him to the Culinary Institute of America, from which he graduated in 2002.

Over the course of his two-decade career in Washington D.C., he worked at many fine-dining establishments including Zaytinya, Hook, Vinoteca, The Royal, Policy, Supra, Tabla and Limani. As executive chef, Lonnie’s culinary creations and professional contributions helped win many awards, including most recently Best Mediterranean Restaurant in Washington D.C.

Lonnie was in constant pursuit of knowledge to improve his craft. He traveled the world and studied under renowned chefs in Colombia, Spain, Germany, and Georgia to learn new techniques and traditions. Lonnie always shared his expertise, mentoring countless others and helping them start or improve their careers. Although he didn’t like to be on camera, Lonnie made several television appearances and was featured in numerous publications.

Lonnie fell in love with Jennifer Herrera, who he married during a beautiful ceremony in Bogotá, Colombia on May 21, 2010. The couple later welcomed daughters Sophia and Aaliyah. Lonnie was a family man who cherished his wife and girls. He could always make Jennifer laugh. They shared a passion for travel and bonded over having new experiences. He empowered his daughters to be confident and true to themselves. Lonnie found fulfillment in nurturing and guiding his family, always aiming to be a source of stability and encouragement.

He was a devoted and loving son to his mother, and as the firstborn, Lonnie inspired his siblings to achieve their goals. Lonnie was a very proud big brother and enjoyed telling others about their successes.

His sense of humor was unmatched. Quick-witted and always smiling, Lonnie loved to crack jokes. While self-deprecating, he also poked fun at others—if he teased you, that meant he liked you. An excellent storyteller, conversations with Lonnie could last for hours. He would often reminisce with friends and family about good times.

Lonnie loved music, movies and art. Loud hip-hop songs could be heard emanating from his car. He found enjoyment in cinema and frequently quoted memorable lines. Lonnie was also a talented artist who liked to draw and paint.

As a diehard New York Knicks fan, Lonnie never missed a game and proudly wore team apparel around Washington D.C. He was a collector of hats and Jordan basketball sneakers.

Always one to entertain, Lonnie used food to bring people together. He enjoyed hosting parties and cooking. On holidays, he opened his home to those who couldn’t be with family. In the summer, he could be found near his prized backyard barbeque making delicious meals.

Lonnie was authentically cool and had a unique style. He was generous, selfless, welcoming, and accepting to everyone, and treated others with respect and fairness. He had no tolerance for bullies and always stood up for the underdog.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer, their daughters, Sophia and Aaliyah; his parents, Valerie Pineo and Alfred “Fred” Zoeller; his siblings, Alexander Zoeller and wife Suzana, Brett Zoeller and wife Lauren, Christian Zoeller and wife Marissa, and Isabella Pineo; his nieces and nephews, Wesley, Caroline, Miles, Bradley, Bennett, and Sierra; and his uncle Bruce Buckley and wife Amy.