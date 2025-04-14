In Memoriam

Lynn A. Green

1946-2025

Lynn A. Green (1946-2025, right) and husband Charles G. Green (1941-2019).

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Lynn Adele Green, age 78, peacefully entered eternal life surrounded by her family late Sunday afternoon, March 23, 2025, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A native of Staten Island, Lynn was born on June 28, 1946, in Westerleigh, a daughter of Kenneth C. and Violet May Decker. At the age of 12, Lynn and her family moved to West New Brighton. Upon graduation from Port Richmond High School, Lynn attended SUNY Oneonta.

On June 14, 1975, Lynn married Charles G. Green in a ceremony at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. For many years Lynn and Charlie lived on Christian Hill, where they raised their family. In 2018, she and Charlie moved to Cooper Lane Apartments in Cooperstown.

For 25 years, Lynn served as a teacher’s aide at Cooperstown Central School. She spent the first 20 years at the Elementary School and the last five years she served at the Middle/High School, retiring in 2013. She thrived at work, always going the extra mile to help students that may be having a rough time. Lynn always brightened up the room and the people around her.

Lynn had a huge heart. She was always there to lend a helping hand, even if you didn’t think you needed it. She truly enjoyed helping others with life’s struggles. She expressed her love with a hug, pep talk or through gifts of quilts and baked goods. There isn’t a problem that couldn’t be fixed with a few dozen of her famous chocolate chip cookies.

Lynn had a passion for cooking and was a particularly excellent baker. She loved hosting functions, making sure to have plenty of leftover food for everyone to bring home. Handing out several pounds of her homemade fudge over the holidays to friends, co-workers and anyone that was near was a tradition. Bringing family and friends together, over food, brought her true joy.

Lynn loved spending time with her grandchildren. Working on crafts or sharing some of her culinary skills were some of her favorite activities. She could always be heard cheering from the sidelines for the people she loved.

Lynn loved life and was always on the go, constantly volunteering in the community at events for various charities and for years serving on several boards at the Town of Hartwick. She was a very faithful, devoted and well-loved member of the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, where she frequently hosted the “coffee hour” reception after services.

Lynn was also surrounded by great friends whom she loved. As a testament to her loyalty and kindness, she maintained friendships from all phases of her life, through growing up on Staten Island, attending college at SUNY Oneonta, working various jobs, and with her neighbors and colleagues at CCS.

Lynn will truly be missed. She positively touched endless people around her. The community will be a little less vibrant without her.

Lynn is survived by her and Charlie’s three sons, Brian Green of Tucson, Arizona, Kevin Green and wife April, along with their children, Riley, Emma, Gabby, and Griffin of Fly Creek, and Alex Green of San Diego, California; sister Carol Luokkala of Frasier, Michigan; brother-in-law Henry A. Green and wife Deborah of Cooperstown; nieces Megan, Natalie, Leslie, Amy, and Angele and nephew Jeffery and their families; as well as her fourth son-at-large, Roger Sprague.

In addition to her parents, Lynn was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charlie, who passed on January 19, 2019, whom she greatly missed.

A service in celebration of the life of Lynn Green will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 (on what would have been her and Charlie’s 50th wedding anniversary) at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Wilson Jones, pastor, will officiate the service.

A reception will immediately follow the service; start time and reception location to be announced.

The service of committal and burial will be private in Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, where Lynn will be laid to rest with Charlie.

As an alternative to flowers, the Green family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Lynn to the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.