In Memoriam Margaret J.D. Yerdon, 93 April 22, 1928 – January 18, 2022

In Memoriam

Harris is rejoicing because he has Margaret to dance with again, while her family here is left feeling the loss. Margaret Jane Dubben Yerdon was reunited with Harris on January 18, 2022 at the age of 93, when she passed away at the home of her daughter. Margaret was born, the first of four daughters to the late George and Dorothy (Green) Dubben on April 22, 1928 in Cooperstown, NY. She was raised on the family farm in Middlefield. She first attended school in the Middlefield School House and graduated from Cherry Valley Central School, Class of 1946. Following graduation Margaret attend Oneonta Teachers College and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1950. On January 27, 1952 she married Harris, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cherry Valley. Margaret retired in 1997 from Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School after teaching (Elementary and Remedial Reading) for 45 years where she was involved with student teachers, the Cherry Valley-Springfield School merger study in 1985, served as the CV-S Elementary Coordinator, and PARP Coordinator. For many years Margaret sold tickets at basketball games on Tuesday and Friday nights. Following her retirement Margaret continued to enjoy social events, her grandchildren’s events and gardening at her home . Her flower and vegetable gardens received much attention and garden produce was properly preserved. Her pickles were the best.

Those who were in Cherry Valley on Halloween will always remember the Main Street Witch, which Margaret enjoyed playing for 50+ years. Generations always made a point to stop in at her house to see Mrs. Yerdon.

Margaret and Harris, believed in community and the value of volunteering. During the 70 years Margaret lived in the Cherry Valley Community, she faithfully served many organizations including the following: presently a member and board member of the Cherry Valley Museum, charter member and member of the Cherry Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, active member of the First Presbyterian Church (joined on April 9, 1964) where she served as an elder (ordained January 23, 1977) for 12 years and Sunday School Teacher, advisor to the Cherry Valley/Cherry Valley-Springfield Alumni Association, member of the Cherry Valley-Springfield Retirees, life member of New York State Rebekahs, member of New York State United Teachers, member of the Otsego County Retired Teachers, a 50 year member of the Cherry Valley Rebekah Lodge, a 25 year member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of the New York State Draft Horse Association. Margaret and Harris enjoyed many Draft Horse events and area parades with their horses June, Josh and Jeannie. She was honored in 1990 and 2018 as Otsego County Firemen’s Auxiliary Member of the Year, in 2001 as Grand Marshall of the Cherry Valley parade and recently was honored with a new CV/CVS Alumni Award – The Margaret Yerdon Reading Award.

Margaret was most proud of her children: daughter, Janet (Keith) McCarty of East Springfield and son, Rodney (Donna) Yerdon of Middlefield and the proud Grandmother of Molli Jane McCarty and Ryan Keith McCarty. Family and friends were very important to Margaret, she is also survived by a sister Flora Polulech of Hartwick, special nephews: Jim (Althea) Madison of Methuen, MA and Steve (Adrienne) Madison of Cobleskill in addition to many other Dubben and Yerdon nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends of all ages. She was predeceased by her parents, George (August 27, 1984 ) and Dorothy (March 11, 1991), by her loving husband Harris Yerdon on July 15, 2002, sisters Mabel Graham on April 2, 2019, Florence Kinch on March 9, 2009 and special niece Debbie Madison Deyo on May 2, 1986, and also along with all of her sisters and brothers-in-laws. Family was important to Margaret, she never missed a chance to see them or attend a family reunion.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 pm and 6-9 pm Monday, January 24, at Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 25, at the First Presbyterian Church, Cherry Valley. Due to COVID masks are required both days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 235, Cherry Valley; Cherry Valley Fire Department, PO Box 502, Cherry Valley; or Cherry Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, PO Box 244, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.

