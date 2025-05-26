In Memoriam

MARLENE J. MALONE

1932-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Marlene J. “Lee” Malone, a longtime Cooperstown resident who was actively involved in many aspects of village life as a business owner and dedicated public servant, passed away Friday evening, May 23, 2025, at Valley Health Services in Herkimer. She was 93.

Born April 17, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, Lee was a daughter of Vincent J. and Margaret M. (Demy) Pacini. After graduating from high school, she attended Loyola University.

On January 8, 1953, Lee married Thomas William Malone in Greenwich, Connecticut.

A licensed insurance agent for many years, Lee began her career with Allstate Insurance Company in Huntington on Long Island.

In 1971, the Malones moved to Cooperstown when Tom purchased the Hotel Pratt on Pioneer Street. Lee continued in the insurance industry, first as an agent and later as a marketing representative, with the Lewis L. Wilson Insurance Agency, which was purchased in 1988 by Colonial Insurance and located at 169 Main Street in Cooperstown. Lee also assisted her husband in owning and operating the Hotel Pratt until he retired in 1992.

For many years Lee served the Cooperstown community, a place she truly loved. She served on the Village Board of Trustees for several terms, and also served through the years on the village’s Finance and Personnel Committee, Planning, Publicity and Entertainment committees, the Board of Park Commissioners and as deputy mayor. One of her proudest accomplishments was spearheading the renovation of the bandstand in Lakefront Park. Lee served twice as president of the Criterion Club, and she also served the wider community as a three-term member of the BOCES Board of Directors and as a hospice volunteer for six years.

Despite her years of community activity, Lee was always quick to say that her proudest achievement was her family, of whom she was extremely proud.

Lee is survived by her four daughters, Susan Trainor of Ronkonkoma, Gwen Malone of Cooperstown, Nancy Tallman and husband Jim of Cooperstown, and Carol Jennings and husband Chip of Cooperstown; grandchildren Eamon Trainor and wife Megan, Meaghan Rose Trainor, Clayton Weeks and wife Hiromi, Ryan and Michael Jacobson, Brooke Tallman, Jared Tallman and wife Allison, Adam Jennings, and Kerri Jennings Graber and husband Chad; great-grandchildren Abigael Trainor, Finn and Kai Weeks, Colin, Riley, Molly and Andrew Bowen, Claire and Nolan Tallman, and Ella and Everly Graber; plus several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tom Malone, who died October 30, 2002, and her son-in-law, William F. Trainor, who died March 1, 2013.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor, officiating. Immediately following the Mass there will be a time for refreshment and fellowship in the Parish Hall.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.