In Memoriam Mary Ann Mazarak, 90 December 15, 1931 – May 08, 2022 

Mary Ann Mazarak, age 90, passed away at Robinson Terrace in Stamford, NY on May 8, 2022.

She was born December 15, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio to Henry and Freda Cook. They later moved to Steubenville, Ohio where she graduated from high school. She then attended Ohio State University where she obtained a BS degree in Music in 1954.

It was at Ohio State where she met a fellow music student, John Mazarak. They dated through college and were married after her graduation on June 18th, 1954. When John was hired at Oneonta State College, they moved to Oneonta in 1959. They had two children, Eric and Ann.

Mary Ann stayed very active throughout her life. She taught music in Mt. Vernon Ohio, as well as work as a librarian at Ohio State. Later in life she was Assistant Director of the Catskill Area School Study Council.

Music was a major part of Mary Ann’s life. She studied french horn in college until the cello became her instrument. She performed throughout her life, with the Oneonta/ Catskill Symphony from 1959 to 2008. She was a member of the original Glimmerglass Opera orchestra and performed with them until 1986. John and Mary Ann formed the Woodside String Quartet, performing for many events and weddings.

Mary Ann also donated her time to many local organizations. She was the Secretary of the Oneonta Community Art Association, was Co-Chair of the Oneonta Community Concert Association. Mary Ann was on the board of directors for the Catskill Symphony for 25 years.

After their retirement, Mary Ann and John enjoyed world travel. John was an avid photographer, and Mary Ann would patiently wait while John was off with his camera. They enjoyed many summers with their family and friends in Wellfleet, Cape Cod. She also was a devoted Ohio State football fan. She was a frequent attendee at many local concerts and performances. She had a passion for collecting art and pottery.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, and by her siblings, Jim Cook and Barbara Mottice.

She is survived by her son, Eric; daughter, Ann; her grandchildren, Collin and Emily Martindale, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Donations in Mary Ann’s memory can be made to the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820.

