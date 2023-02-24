In Memoriam Mary Anne T. Ross, 79 August 17, 1943 – February 6, 2023

In Memoriam

Mary Anne T. Ross

ONEONTA—Mary Anne T. Ross, 79, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at the A. O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

She was born August 17, 1943 in Oneonta, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Powell) Ross.

Mary Anne attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Oneonta High School in 1961. She continued her education at The College of St. Rose, receiving a Bachelor of Science in music education-voice and then went on to obtain both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in music performance-voice at The Juilliard School in New York City.

While living in New York City, she became a member of the Camerata Singers, who toured the country and did a performance at The White House as well as with the New York Philharmonic and Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. As a five-day contestant on Jeopardy, Mary Anne was able to earn some extra money to help with graduate work expenses.

Upon returning to Oneonta, Mary Anne became a renowned vocalist. She was a Resident Artist in Voice and Adjunct Professor in the Music Department at Hartwick College from 1979 until she retired in 2014. Throughout her career, in addition to her teaching responsibilities, she gave private voice lessons, did vocal coaching, and taught numerous master classes. She was an integral part of the Hartwick College Summer Music Festival, and enjoyed participation in the Bach Aria Festival, Aspen Music Festival, and Chautauqua Institute. In various capacities, she was affiliated with the National Association of Teachers of Singing, the American Guild of Musical Artists, Oneonta Boy Choir, Glimmerglass Opera and Catskill Choral Society, to name just a few.

Mary Anne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was a soloist for weddings and funerals, a cantor, and substitute organist. She participated in services and other activities at the Lutheran Church of The Atonement, Holy Cross Catholic Church and several other churches in the area. She thoroughly enjoyed singing the “oldies” with the Foxy Fellows at the A. O. Fox Nursing Home. In addition to her love of music and performance was a love of reading, history, writing, word puzzles, and all things baseball.

Mary Anne’s love of music, her talent, dedication and work ethic inspired countless individuals. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends to share treasured memories and talk of happy times. She considered church and family, as well as friends who seemed like family, to be her community of support. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Mary Anne is survived by her beloved cousins, Mary, Betty, Chris, and Fred (Sue) Powell, Rose Anne Pirone, Tom and Rico Ross, Joseph, Michael and Frank Morales, Anne Denbow, Pasqualine Rundle, Esther Riegert, the Rev. Dr. Dorothy Dann, Mary Kirpes, and their families. She is also survived by many dear friends, among them Janet, Eli and Valerie England.

She was predeceased by her parents and infant brother, Joseph Ross Jr.

Mary Anne’s family would like to send their thanks and appreciation to Dr. James Walker, the Hampshire House staff and the A. O. Fox Nursing Home staff who took such good care of her.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on March 1 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on March 2 at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta.

She will be laid to rest with her family at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to Catholic Charities, 176 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820, St Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 or a charity of your choice.

“I’ve always enjoyed music, and I’ve been really lucky all my life to do something that I love. Singing is the most freeing experience that I’ve ever found…..” —Mary Anne Ross