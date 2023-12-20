Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Olin L. Benedict Jr.
1952-2023

OLIN L. BENEDICT JR.
(Photo Provided)

WEST ONEONTA—Olin L. Benedict Jr. of West Oneonta passed away after a short illness at his home, with his loving wife by his side, on December 11, 2023.

Olin was born March 16, 1952 to Elnora (Griggs) Benedict and Olin L. Benedict Sr. of Middletown.

He worked at the “Times Herald Record” before relocating to work at “The Daily Star” and retiring there in 2011. He continued to work for Covidian, Bassett Hospital and Fox Hospital until he fully retired.

He was an avid hunter and golfer and a member of The Colonial Ridge Golf Course and was a past member of Monhagen Hose Company of Middletown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marie (Ploutz) Benedict, and daughter, Alli Benedict, at home; his son, Olin L. Benedict III (Nicole Toia), of Schenectady, his daughter, Jennifer Benedict (Alan Greiwe), of Texas and his daughter, Amy Vertanen, and husband Joel and their children, the light of his life, Colette, Brooks and Brady, all of Ohio. He also had a strong love for his niece, Terry Cudney, and nephew, Robert “Moose” Kinsella; his in-laws, Pamela (Bruce) Amadon, Frederick (Shari) Ploutz, Dean Craven, Patricia Ploutz and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Olin is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Gail Kinsella, father-in-law Frederick Ploutz Sr., and sister-in-law Angela Craven.

There will be a celebration of his life in the spring and notification will be updated.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Olin’s memory can be made to A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820 to support the hospital’s infusion program.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.

